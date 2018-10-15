Crawley’s K2 is a ‘hellhole’ says snooker champ Ronnie O’Sullivan

Former snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has called K2 in Crawley a ‘hellhole’, according to the BBC.

The leisure centre is being used for for this year’s English Open.

He urged World Snooker to spend more money on tournament venues.

He told the BBC: “It’s such a bad venue, it demotivates you to want to play.

“This is about as bad as I’ve ever seen. It’s a bit of a hellhole.”

He added: “I don’t know what this gaff is but I’ve just done an interview and all I can smell is urine.

“It’s just got no atmosphere in there. I’m practising and I’ve got wires all around the table. There’s no security, you’ve got people running at you left, right and centre.

“It’s not the fans’ fault. They [World Snooker] obviously haven’t got the budget to run it properly.

“I don’t know where their budget is but they’re cutting corners. I think they should invest in good venues. Players deserve better.”

The event’s organiser and the venue have been approached for comment.

