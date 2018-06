A fire engine was called to a small car fire in Worthing on Sunday which left the vehicle ‘severely damaged’.

The fire service was called to reports of a small car fire in Portland Road, Worthing, at 11.57am on Sunday (June, 10), a spokesman said.

Smoke at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

One fire engine was sent to the scene.

The car was severely damaged by the fire and a second car was also damaged by radiated heat, the spokesman said.

The crew left the scene at 12.24pm.