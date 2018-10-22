Crews attend fire at Shoreham Port

Crews were called to a fire on land belonging to Travis Perkins at Shoreham Port this afternoon.

The fire service was called at midday to Church Road in Portslade following a report of a small fire in the open, a spokesman from the fire service said.

Firefighters at the scene. Photo by @shorehamport

One engine was sent from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and one from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

On arrival, crews found around 20m by 20m of grassland on fire, the spokesman said.

The fire was extinguished using two hose reels and one hydrant.

A caravan near to the fire was 10 per cent damaged by heat, confirmed the spokesman.

Crews left the scene at 12.41pm.

A spokesman from Shoreham Port said: “A couple of hours ago the fire brigade attended and extinguished a small fire on land belonging to Travis Perkins in Shoreham Port.

“The situation is fully under control but please do contact Shoreham Port’s main office if you have any queries on 01273 598 100.”

