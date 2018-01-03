Crews called to flat fire in Lancing

Firefighters were called to extinguish a flat fire in Lancing last night.

Crews from Lancing, Shoreham and Worthing were called to the home in Crabtree Lane, Lancing, at 3.22am on Tuesday (January 2), a spokesman from the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

A fire – found to be of accidental ignition – had started in a cupboard in a ground floor flat, according to the spokesman.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one high pressure hose reel to extinguish the flames and left the scene at just before 4am.

All persons were accounted for, confirmed the spokesman.