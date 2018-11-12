15-year-old ‘shaken up’ after knifepoint robbery by teens in Shoreham

A 15-year-old boy was left ‘shaken up’ after being robbed by a teenager with a knife in Shoreham last weekend.

Don Carroll, from Hove, said his son TJ was with a friend last Saturday (November 3) when they saw a group of around eight or nine teenagers in balaclavas at the skate park in Ham Road.

He said two members of the group came over to TJ and his friend and stole their bikes.

Don said the pair were asked if they had wallets and, when they said no, one of the group pulled out a knife and said: “Do you want to get stabbed?”

TJ gave them the fiver he had with him and the teenagers left, Don said.

Don said the experience had left 15-year-old TJ, a Shoreham Academy student, ‘a bit shaken up’.

“He’s a good lad, he never gets into trouble,” he said of his son.

Nothing like this had happened to TJ before in the town, he said, adding: “Shoreham is usually quite a nice little place.”

Sussex Police confirmed officers received a report of two teenagers being robbed in Shoreham.

A spokesman said two boys, 15 and 16, were in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham, when they were approached by a group of around nine people at 7.30pm.

Two members of the group, one of which was believed to be carrying a knife, assaulted one of the boys and stole his bike and stole £5 from the second boy, the spokesman said.

Police said one suspect was described as a boy, around 16-years-old, 6ft 2ins, with short brown messy hair and wearing a grey hooded top.

The second suspect was described as a boy, around 16-years-old and wearing a black puffa jacket and mask covering his face, police said.

A 17-year-old boy from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of robbery and was later released under investigation, confirmed police.

The other members of the group were also riding bikes.

It is believed they may have been those stolen from the Shoreham skate park earlier that day, police said.

The robbery and thefts of the bikes remain under investigation, confirmed police.

SEE MORE: Shoreham falls silent to remember the fallen on Armistice day

Fake ‘water board officials’ steal from vulnerable Worthing and Shoreham residents

Adur and Worthing’s move to fortnightly refuse collections challenged by Labour