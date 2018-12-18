18-year-old robbed and threatened with stabbing in Worthing McDonalds

Police have released an image of a man they are looking to trace after an 18-year-old was robbed and threatened in Worthing’s McDonalds.

Police said the 18-year-old victim was cornered in the toilets of the McDonalds in Liverpool Road, Worthing, at around 8.40pm on Saturday, November 24.

He was threatened that he would be stabbed if he did not hand over his wallet and phone, which he did, police confirmed.

The suspect is described by police as of Asian appearance, about 40 years old, 5ft 10ins, of average build with a short stubble beard.

He was wearing a black beanie hat, black jacket and a single black leather glove on his right hand, police said.

On leaving the restaurant, he made off towards Montague Street and believed to be in the company of another man.

Police describe the other man as white, 30 to 40 years old, 5ft 10ins, wearing a black three-quarter length jacket, hood down, light coloured top underneath with white box motif, dark grey trousers, black beanie hat and maroon suede Adidas trainers.

They are thought to have then headed off towards Victoria Park, police said.

Anyone who recognises the man, saw him inb the area on Saturday evening or who has any information about the incident, report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial 1047 of 24/11.

For advice on how to protect yourself from personal robbery, visit Sussex Police’s website here.

