A259 attempted murder: community reacts in shock as police officers 'hit by car'

The community has reacted in shock after two police officers were hit by a car on the A259 in Littlehampton, leading to an attempted murder arrest.

The incident, which is being investigated as a deliberate act, happened at the Bodyshop roundabout on the A259 at Littlehampton at approximately 1.05am, said police. The road is currently closed in both directions.

A police spokesman said two local response officers, a man and woman, were carrying out a routine drugs check on a car at the side of the road and had detained one man on suspicion of drugs offences when a Mercedes-Benz saloon approached at speed and collided with the officers and the man they were with.

The scene of the incident on the A259 in Littlehampton

All three were transported to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, the spokesman said.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, aged 20, ran off but was stopped and arrested by officers on suspicion of attempted murder, said the police spokesman.

Two men, passengers in the Mercedes, ran off, confirmed police. The area was searched but they have not yet been found.

The A259 will be closed until tomorrow, West Sussex County Council said.

Ros Cole added: "So very sorry for the officers involved. This is a scary world we're living in. Where would we be without our police, they are heroes every day."

Carol Jones said: "Unbelievable, whatever next. Hope those injured recover ASAP. Thinking of them all."

Donna Swain added: "Hope they all make a speedy recovery xx"

Lynne Brockhurst said: "Hope all involved recover soon, it has become a really horrible world. Love and hugs to all."