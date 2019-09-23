A259 police collision: Sussex Police gives update on seriously injured officers

Sussex Police has provided an update into the condition of two officers and a member of the public injured when hit by a car on the A259 in Littlehampton.

According to Sussex Police, two police officers, and a man arrested in a roadside check, were seriously injured when they were struck by a stolen car in Littlehampton.

The scene of the incident on the A259 in Littlehampton

The driver of the stolen Mercedes, a 20-year-old local man, has been arrested for attempted murder, police said.

Detectives are now seeking the two passengers in the car, that was discovered to have been stolen that night in a burglary nearby.

The two response police officers were carrying out a drugs roadside check, having stopped a Corsa car after responding to a call by a member of the public of suspicious behaviour, police said.

During their proactive stop they had arrested all three local men in the Corsa for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug when the officers and one of the men were hit by the Mercedes car.

The collision occurred at the Bodyshop roundabout on the A259 at Littlehampton at approximately 1.05am on 23 September.

Detectives are investigating this as a potentially deliberate act, police said.

The driver of the Mercedes ran off but was stopped and Tasered by a responding unit, and arrested for attempted murder, a spokesman for the force said. The two passengers in the Mercedes are still being sought.

Assistant Chief Constable Julia Chapman said: "We are investigating this as potentially a deliberate attack on our response officers as they carried out a proactive stop following a report of suspicious behaviour. Tragically, they were seriously injured in the course of carrying out their duties.

"The policeman suffered a broken leg and shoulder. His colleague, a policewoman, suffered fractures and the third person is being treated for a back injury.

"Police officers are faced with danger every day, and are often physically attacked but there is also the trauma that comes with it. This is a shocking incident and we are supporting the officers concerned.

"We are keeping an open mind as to whether the two cars, the stolen Mercedes and the Corsa, are linked and have increased our visible patrols in the area for reassurance.

"The Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team is leading the investigation and ask anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information to report online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Oxbridge."