A280 closed between Worthing and Angmering after serious accident

The A280 has been closed in both directions between Worthing and Angmering.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said a motorcyclist was seriously injured when he came off his bike at the A280 junction with the A27 near Angmering just before 4.40pm this afternoon (June 17).

Sussex Police attend the scene on the A259

No other vehicle is reported to have been involved, the spokesman said.

Emergency services are at the scene, the police said, and the A280 was closed at the junction with the A27 down to Water Lane.

The spokesman added the investigation was at an early stage.

Pictures show at least four police vehicles on the scene.

The emergency services have been contacted for more information.

