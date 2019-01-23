Angmering man forced to 'run for his life' from gang of armed teenagers

A gang of armed teenagers left a man 'running for his life' after chasing him through Angmering Railway Station.

Harry Lewis, 22, said he was walking with his girlfriend behind Angmering station in Station Road at around 8pm last night (January 22) when he heard screams coming from nearby.

He ran to the source, he said, to find a teenager stamping on a man who lay on the ground.

"I ran down the road to one of the guys and said 'leave it out buddy'," said the barber.

"He said 'are you starting?' and two more geezers, two of his mates, turned up."

Harry said he and his girlfriend, Rhianna, 18, fled from the gang and sought refuge in the station. After Rhianna became anxious and struggled to keep running, Harry shouted to rouse her, alerting the gang to their whereabouts.

He said he was cornered by three of the teenagers, one of them brandishing a smashed bottle, while at least three more of the gang arrived on the other side of the tracks, surrounding them.

Harry was headbutted, knocking his head backwards into a pole, and in the ensuing struggle his shoulder was 'popped out', he said, leaving him disorientated and not knowing where he or Rhianna were.

He also suffers from epilepsy, leaving him in serious danger from any blows to the head.

"There was nothing else to do but run for my life," he said.

"My arm was hanging down near my chest - I had to whack it against a lamppost to put it back in place.

"I ran up to three houses screaming for help but no-one came, so I thought all I could do was run home to get my dad to drive back to the station."

He said Rhianna told him a member of the group had grabbed her by the scarf, which was round her throat, before moving on.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Angmering station at 8.25pm last night (January 22) following reports of an altercation between a group of youths.

"A 22-year-old man, who tried to intervene, sustained minor injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 611 of 22/01/19."

