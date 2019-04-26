Anti-social behaviour complaints on Worthing seafront

Complaints of anti-social behaviour, drug taking and street drinking on Worthing’s seafront have been raised by residents.

Representing a number of households in Windsor Road, one resident asked councillors ‘how much longer the residents of Worthing have to put up with the constant anti-social behaviour of the homeless and others in the streets’.

She described how the rotunda was being used by the homeless as a place for drug taking and drinking alcohol.

The question was posed at a Worthing Borough Council meeting on Tuesday night (April 23).

This comes as traders in Worthing town centre have called for a more ‘robust’ approach to anti-social behaviour.

In response Val Turner, the council’s executive member for health and wellbeing, said she sympathised with the residents’ concerns, but added: “We do work with these people a huge amount and we are constantly working with the police and our outreach workers are out there trying their best.”

She described how the town had one of the lowest rates of homelessness in the area and the council was ‘doing its best with what are quite difficult cases’.

Disturbances or issues that are of concern should be reported to police, with email one of the best ways of doing this, with emergencies reported via 999.

Cllr Turner added: “It’s a growing problem across the country. We are actually doing extremely well with the numbers that we have.”