Appeal after disabled woman ‘verbally abused’ in Durrington

Sussex Police said the young woman, who was in her wheelchair, asked a group of teenagers, including two girls and two boys, if she could pass them on a path in Bourne Close near the Tesco store in Durrington between 1.45pm and 2pm on July 28.

But the group verbally abused because of her disability, the force said, and the woman reported that her hat was removed and thrown into a bush.

Investigating officer PCSO Barry Bastable said: “The incident left the victim feeling shaken but there was an elderly man passing by who escorted her safely home.

Bourne Close in Durrington. Picture: Google Street View

“We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to get in touch with us.”

Officers are appealing for information following the report of hate crime.