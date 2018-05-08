Appeal after ‘erratic driving’ reported in Durrington

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a vehicle being driven erratically in Durrington.

A dark blue Honda is alleged to have stopped unexpectedly on a number of occasions in Mendip Road, Salvington Road and Half Moon Lane between 1pm and 3pm on Tuesday, April 24, police said.

A police spokesman said: “Another blue vehicle is believed to have been behind the Honda, and police would like to speak to the occupants of this vehicle – or any other witnesses – about the incident.”

Anyone with any information should report it online or call 101 quoting serial 778 of 24/04.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.