Appeal to find missing Worthing woman

Sussex Police is appealing for information to help find missing Worthing woman Stacey Dougan.

Police said Stacey, who also goes by the surname of Dusntall, was last seen in Worthing town centre on Saturday, December 22 and has not been seen or spoken to her family or friends since.

Stacey, 27, is white, 5ft 7in, of skinny build, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Stacey was last seen wearing.

If you have any information on Stacey’s whereabouts please report it to Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 quoting 684 of 30/12.