Armed officers and police helicopter searching for man in Littlehampton
Police are searching for a man after a report of a cyclist in possession of a suspected weapon.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 10:12 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 10:18 pm
Eyewitnesses said firearms units and the police helicopter have been in the area for the past hour and a half.
At 9.50pm, Arun Police said: “Officers are currently searching for a man in Littlehampton, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter.
“It follows a report of a man on a bicycle in possession of a suspected weapon earlier this evening.
“We will endeavour to provide any updates when we can.”
More as we get it.