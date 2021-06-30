Armed officers and police helicopter searching for man in Littlehampton

Eyewitnesses said firearms units and the police helicopter have been in the area for the past hour and a half.

At 9.50pm, Arun Police said: “Officers are currently searching for a man in Littlehampton, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter.

“It follows a report of a man on a bicycle in possession of a suspected weapon earlier this evening.

Picture: Eddie Mitchell SUS-210630-220751001

“We will endeavour to provide any updates when we can.”

More as we get it.