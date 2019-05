Armed officers have executed a warrant in Worthing this morning (Thursday), Sussex Police has confirmed.

A number of police officers have been seen in South Street, Tarring, since the early hours.

Armed police in South Street, Tarring

When approached for comment, a Sussex Police spokesman said: "We have executed a misuse of drugs warrant and arrested a 31-year-old male who remains in custody.

"No further details at this time."

