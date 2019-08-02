'Armed police' respond to domestic incident in Worthing

Armed police have responded to a domestic incident in Worthing.

On Monday (July 29), an eyewitness in Alexandra Court in Goring said police armed with 'Tasers and guns' arrived at a house in the street.

At least six police vehicles were involved, said the witness, including a riot van.

Sussex Police confirmed officers attended a property in the road at around 6.15pm, following reports of a domestic incident.

A 33-year-old man from Goring was arrested on suspicion of common assault and was later released with no further action.