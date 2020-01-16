Armed police surround Worthing property in large emergency incident

Emergency services, including armed police, have responded to an incident in Worthing.

Pictures show armed police and members of West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service in Broadwater Street West this morning (January 16).

Emergency services at the scene

Armed police appeared to be surrounding a shop, with a dog unit also in attendance.

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed armed officers were on the scene following 'concerns for the welfare of a man'.

Broadwater Street West has been closed in both directions and the police helicopter has been seen hovering overhead.

A spokesman from the fire service confirmed crews had been called at 8.28am and the incident was ongoing.

The road has been closed in both directions while emergency services work at the scene.