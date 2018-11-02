Armistice Day: Spectacular First World War memorial revealed at Worthing Town Hall

A spectacular tribute to the centenary of the end the First World War has been unveiled at Worthing Town Hall this afternoon (November 2).

More than 7,000 poppies, hand-knitted by Worthing residents, have been turned into a stunning crimson waterfall cascading down the front of the building.

Residents of all ages have banded together as part of the upcoming Remembrance Sunday commemorations, marking 100 years since Armistice Day.

Local charity Storm Ministries, a charity, church and community group which brings people together through creativity and crafting, has been central to the project, overseen by councillor Tom Wye.

Ginny Cassell and Becka Tappin, from Storm Ministries, were part of the group putting the finishing touches to the display.

Ginny said: “We’d like to thank the local people, individuals and groups, who helped to knit the poppies. The project has grown and grown - even this week we’ve had people sending in poppies through the letterbox, with stories of the people their families had lost in the First World War.

“We’ve even had some from as far afield as France and Australia. We sent out patterns, but people interpret them differently, so it’s amazing the variety you get. Every one is unique.”

Storm Ministries has also taken part in a ‘yarn bomb’ today, spreading knitted poppies all over the town centre in memorial to those lost in the First World War.

Worthing Town Hall is also home to the Garden of Remembrance, a collection of more than 600 handmade crosses and poppies with the names of each of the soldiers from Worthing who never returned from the war.

Aligned in order the names appear on the Worthing War Memorial, the garden will open on Monday (November 5), at 11am.

