Arson attack ‘totally destroys’ caravan

A white caravan was totally destroyed in an arson attack on Sunday (January 7), police said.

The caravan, which belongs to a local resident, was parked in a layby in Jevington Close, Durrington, before it was set alight some time between 12.30am and 12.45am.

PC Dave Slade said; “This had the potential for even more serious consequences if anyone had been sleeping inside at the time.

“The caravan was totally destroyed in only a short space of time, with gas canisters inside and outside also having the potential to cause further damage to both the caravan and nearby properties.

“Thankfully the canisters were unaffected.

“A person, of whom there are currently no further details, was seen running away from the caravan when the blaze started to take hold.

“If you saw what happened or have any information as to who was responsible, please contact us online or call 101, quoting serial 49 of 07/01.

“Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”