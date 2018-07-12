Arsonists destroy equipment in Worthing playground

Arsonist have torched play equipment in a park, according to the Worthing Borough Council.

A tweet from the Adur and Worthing councils account this morning (July 12)said part of the play area in had been made safe and secure and police had been informed.

The council said it would be looking to replace the equipment as soon as it could.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

More from today’s news:

Worthing women launch scheme to stop period poverty in schools



Former Sussex schoolboy suffers World Cup semi-final heartbreak



Man could have ‘life-changing injuries’ after hit-and-run

