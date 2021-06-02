Arundel Castle break-in: Ladders discovered used in £1million theft

Castle staff were alerted to a break-in at around 10.30pm on Friday, May 21, after a burglar alarm sounded.

Various gold and silver items had been stolen from a display case, including a set of rosary beads carried by Mary, Queen of Scots, moments before her execution in 1587.

Several historical coronation cups and other treasures were also taken and described as ‘irreplaceable’ to the nation’s heritage.

Ladders used by thieves to break into Arundel Castle SUS-210206-173345001

Two metal ladders, one 6ft long and one 12ft long – but both capable of being extended to twice their lengths – were found at the scene.

Police said they had been used by the thieves to gain access to the dining room area where a window was forced to gain entry.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack of Sussex Police said; “The ladders have clearly been well used over some years. The long ladder has distinctive black and yellow paint splashings and each has some worn labelling.

“We hope that someone in the decorating or building trade, or maybe someone who just had them at home, will realise that they are now missing them, and will contact us.

Ladders used by thieves to break into Arundel Castle SUS-210206-173356001

“If you recognise them, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Deuce.

“In addition, if you were in Arundel and saw any suspicious activity around the area of the Castle, either that evening or in the previous few days, as the castle only re-opened to visitors on Tuesday 18 May, please let us know.

“If you are offered or hear of anyone offering for sale any of the items stolen, we would also like to hear from you.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”