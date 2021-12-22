Just before 3.15am on Tuesday (21 December), Sussex Police received a report of a man smashing windows at the garage in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, a spokesman for the force said.

Jack Burns, 28, of Navigation Drive, Arundel, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has since been charged with three counts of criminal damage and one count of theft, he added.

The spokesman said: “He has been released on conditional bail to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 1, 2022.”