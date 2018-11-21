Baby bitten by dog in Littlehampton park

A baby has been bitten by a dog in a Littlehampton park.

According to Arun Police, the 11-month-old baby girl was bitten by a black and white border collie at Waterlane Park in Water Lane, Wick, on October 30.

Police said she needed an operation under general anaesthetic to treat the injury.

A police spokesman asked anyone who knew about the incident or any witnesses to come forward.

They can report the incident online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101, quoting 921 of 31/10.