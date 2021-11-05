According to Sussex Police, officers were called to Yapton Road, Barnham, around 10pm on Wednesday (November 3) to reports of a man being stabbed in the leg.

An air ambulance also reportedly landed nearby,

A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment to a serious injury.

"Police later arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in custody at this time.

"Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to call 101 or report it online, quoting serial 1337 of 03/11."