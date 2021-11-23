Body of cat found on driveway in Lancing
The body of a cat has been found in Lancing, sparking a police investigation.
According to Sussex Police, a local resident discovered the body at around 8.30am on Tuesday, November 2, in front of a building in Grand Avenue.
Detectives have since identified a man they wanted to speak to, in connection with the incident.
“A man made himself known to police following an appeal issued on Monday (November 22),” a police spokesperson said.
“He is being treated as a witness and is assisting police with their enquiries.”
Inspector Chris Smith, of Worthing Police Station, said, ‘thankfully’, these reports are ‘extremely rare’, adding: “Our investigations indicate this is an isolated incident.”
He said: “We understand the effect disturbing incidents such as these have not only on other pet owners, but on the wider community.
“Please be assured that we are conducting a full and thorough enquiry, and we are grateful to all those who come forward to assist our investigation so far. We are particularly thankful to the man who got in touch as a result of our previous appeal.
“We continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward. If you have any information, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 042 of 07/11.”
