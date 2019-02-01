Body of missing Worthing man found at the foot of Beachy Head cliffs

The body of a man missing from Worthing has been found at the foot of cliffs at Beachy Head, police have confirmed.

William Parsons, 64, of Manor Road in Worthing had been reported missing on the evening of Tuesday, January 22, after a Beachy Head chaplain had seen his blue Nissan Micra parked near the cliffs for several hours, said police.

Sadly, Mr Parsons' body was found by coastguards on Sunday morning (January 27), said police, but due to weather conditions it could not be immediately recovered.

Police said his body was recovered and identified the next day (January 28).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police have not yet been able to contact any next-of-kin and are appealing for anyone with information to assist in locating them to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1355 of 22/01."