Bognor Regis man sentenced for having large quantities of drugs

Paul Hendra, 49, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, was caught with cannabis and cannabis resign that had a total bagged weight of 276 grams.

He appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, and admitted possessing the class B drugs in Findon on August 30, 2018.

Court news

He also admitted possessing one gram of cocaine, a class A drug, in Findon on August 30, 2018.

Hendra then had cannabis and cannabis resign with a total bagged weight of 43 grams in Bognor Regis on August 31, 2018, a charge he also admitted.

He was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

