‘Bogus meter reader’ steals thousands from elderly Southwick woman

Police are investigating after a man claiming to be a gas meter reader stole thousands of pounds in cash from the bedroom of a vulnerable woman in Southwick.

The 86-year-old homeowner let the suspect in to her home in Whiterock Place, Southwick, believing him to be genuine, at around 12.15pm on Wednesday (January, 10).

But he then ransacked her bedroom and opened drawers in other rooms to steal her purse and savings, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, 5ft 6ins, aged between 30 and 40.

He was wearing a yellow-and-red high visibility jacket, police added.

Detective Constable Sebastian Day, of the West Sussex investigations team, said: “Given the age and infirmity of the victim, this was a particularly callous theft.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, who may have other information concerning this theft or who may themselves have been similarly approached.”

Anyone able to help is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 451 of 10/01.

Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Advice on how to protect your home and property, and to learn from the stories of other distraction burglary victims, can be found online here.