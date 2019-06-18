Brighton Pavilion Gardens rape: Man charged

A man has been charged with attempted rape and false imprisonment following an incident in Brighton’s Royal Pavilion Gardens in the early hours of Saturday, June 8.

Police said Andrew Ford, 23, a labourer, of Bramble Way, Brighton, was arrested on Saturday (June 15) and taken into custody.

He has since been remanded in custody to face the two charges at Brighton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday, June 19).

Police said detectives are continuing to investigate, and anyone with any information which could assist in the investigation is encouraged to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Cobalt.