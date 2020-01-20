Broadwater armed incident: police give update following man's arrest

Sussex Police have given an update to an incident last week, in which a man was arrested in Broadwater following a six-hour stand off.

Officers armed with automatic weapons joined other members of the emergency services in Broadwater Street West following reports of a man threatening to harm himself.

The scene of the incident in Broadwater

After being called at around 8.30am, officers negotiated with the man inside a property until he finally agreed to come outside at 2.30pm. He was then taken into custody.

Sussex Police has now confirmed the man, who has not been named, was released under investigation but detained under the Mental Health Act.