CCTV released after woman sexually assaulted at Southwick Railway Station

British Transport Police is investigating a sexual assault at Southwick Railway Station.

Police have released a CCTV image from August 23 of a man believed to have inappropriately touched a woman on the platform.

British Transport Police is trying to identify this man

According to police, at around 6.15pm the man approached and began talking to the woman, before making several inappropriate sexual comments.

He then reached out and touched her inappropriately, police added.

Officers believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate. If you know who he is, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 576 of 23/08.



Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



