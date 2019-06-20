Chainsaw stolen in Titnore Lane

A chainsaw has been stolen in Titnore Lane, according to police.

According to Sussex Police's Country Watch Bulletin, an orange Stihl 066 chainsaw was stolen from the back of a four wheel drive buggy in Titnore Lane, Worthing, on June 11. It is valued at £1,200.

Sussex Police

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting 0837 of the 11/06/2019.

Meanwhile, a building site in Roundstone Lane Littlehampton was broken into on the weekend of Saturday, June 8, and all the power tools and expensive machinery was stolen. Police were still working out what was stolen and its value at the time the bulletin was published.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting 0209 of the 10/06/2019.