Cigarette theft sparks helicopter police hunt

A cigarette theft sparked a high-scale police hunt in the early hours of Friday morning.

The thieves broke in to Hartley’s off-licence in Goring Road, Goring, and stole a large quantity of cigarettes at around 3am.

According to Sussex Police, offenders forced the front door to get into the shop before breaking open a locked cabinet to steal the cigarettes.

Police believed they then made off towards George V Avenue in a small silver hatchback car before abandoning it in Broadwater, Worthing.

Police officers, supported by a dog unit and a helicopter from the National Police Air Service, searched the area but were unable to hunt down the thieves.

Police said that anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Goring Road area at around 3am on Friday can contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 85 of 08/12. Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or call the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.