Concern for missing Rustington girl

Sussex Police has appealed for help in finding missing Rustington teenager Lily May Gordon.

Lily May, 15, was last seen outside Angmering High School around 9am on Thursday (December 13), and Sussex Police said it is concerned for her welfare.

A police spokesman said: "She is described as white, 4’ 11”, with long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, her school uniform and black Dr. Martens.

"Lily May has links in the Worthing and Littlehampton area and could be travelling on public transport."

Anyone with any information on Lily May's whereabouts or who may have seen her, is asked to report it to police via email or by calling 101 quoting 632 of 13/12.