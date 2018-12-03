Concern for missing Steyning man believed to be in Brighton

Sussex Police has appealed for help in finding a missing man from Steyning, who is believed to be in Brighton.

Kier Inga Spreckley was reported missing at 4.10pm this afternoon (Monday, December 3) from his home in Wiston, according to police.

A police spokesman said: "Kier, 22, is believed to be in the Hanover and Elm Grove area of Brighton and police are concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is might be is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 999 in an emergency quoting serial 990 of 03/12."