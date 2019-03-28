Concern for missing teenager with links across Sussex

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from Hove.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said 15-year-old Amber Joiner was last seen in Hove on Friday (March 22), but last made contact with her family on Monday morning (March 25).

She is described by police as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build and with long blonde hair.

Is it unknown what clothing Amber was wearing, police added.

The spokesman said she has links to Southwick, Worthing, Storrington and London – particularly the London Bridge and Hammersmith areas.

“If anyone sees Amber or has information on her whereabouts or who she could be with please report online or call 101 quoting 535 of 25/03,” the spokesman added.