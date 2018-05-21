COUNTY NEWS: Driver who put safety of microwave meals before police officer is convicted

A Sussex man who put the safety of his microwave meals above that of a police officer has been fined.

Anthony Welford was convicted of dangerous driving and driving without due care and attention, police said.

I had all my shopping in the car and I didn’t want it to melt Anthony Welford, as reported by police

Welford, 59, of Collyer Avenue in Bognor got annoyed at being delayed in his car while emergency services attended an unrelated collision on April 3.

The collision involved a car and a motorbike and resulted in the bike rider lying on the floor receiving medical treatment.

Officers controlled the flow of traffic while the injured rider while the rider was treated but the driver of a silver Vauxhall Zafira – Welford – became impatient.

Police say he drove around another vehicle which was abiding by officers’ orders, before revving his engine and speeding off from the scene.

This caused one of the officers to take evasive action, concerned for his safety.

Police tracked him to his address in nearby Collyer Avenue, as it was registered to the vehicle.

Welford refused to answer the door and police subsequently forced entry and arrested him.

While in custody, Welford said he was annoyed that he had to wait for so long and that he wanted to get home to put his microwave meals in the freezer.

“I had all my shopping in the car and I didn’t want it to melt,” Welford said, according to officers.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on May 8, Welford was convicted of dangerous driving and driving without due care and attention.

He was given nine penalty points on his licence, fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.