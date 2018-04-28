COUNTY NEWS: Sussex Police launch murder probe

Sussex Police have launched a murder investigation after officers discovered a woman’s body last night.

A man is currently in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of murder in Crowborough on Friday evening (April 27).

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman's body was found in a property in Crowborough. Photo by Eddie Mitchell. SUS-180428-134432001

Police officers remain at the scene of a property in Lordswell Lane today (Saturday) while enquiries continue.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police have arrested a man after the body of a woman was found in a house in Crowborough on Friday night.

“Officers attended the property at 7.20pm in response to a request for a welfare check.

“Upon speaking to a 22-year-old man at the address, a search of the property was made and a deceased woman, who was a relative of the man, was found inside.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this at this time.”

Anyone with information which could help with the inquiry is asked to contact Sussex Police, online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us or by calling 101, quoting Operation Stonegate.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.