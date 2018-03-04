COUNTY NEWS UPDATE: Teen’s leg slashed outside Waitrose in fight among 20 youths

Did you see a teenage boy get his leg stabbed outside Waitrose in Lewes where 20 youths had gathered?

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident outside the Eastgate Street store, which happened shortly after 6pm on Saturday, Sussex Police said. Click here to read more.

Police were at the scene of a stabbing at the Waitrose supermarket in Eastgate Street, Lewes. Picture: Eddie Mitchell/Dan Jessup

The incident occurred outside the Waitrose supermarket in Eastgate Street shortly after 6pm yesterday evening after a fight broke out between some of the 20 youths gathered there.

A police spokesman said: “A 16-year-old local boy was taken to hospital in Brighton with a knife wound to his left leg. Following treatment he was later allowed home.

​“The two other boys attacked were both local, one aged 15 and one 16.

“Investigating officers believe three boys, aged 16, 15 and 14, all from Brighton, may have been responsible.

“Anyone who can assist with their enquiries is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 967 of 03/03.

“Alternatively please visit the Crimestoppers website or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

