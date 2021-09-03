Michael Gibson, 53, of East Street, Littlehampton, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to comply with the curfew between June 7 and 10, 2021, and on June 30, 2021. The order was varied to extend the curfew by two weeks, from 6pm to 6am daily, to end on September 12, 2021, and add five days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lewis Robinson, 26, of Church Walk, Worthing, was fined £116 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Lewes Road, Brighton, at the junction with Coldean Lane on September 26, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with three points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Owen Slade, 19, of Thorncroft Road, Littlehampton, was fined £150 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Southwick on February 9, 2021.

Ethan Bashford, 28, of Cedar Close, Angmering, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (216ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Arundel Road, Patching, on January 30, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three years. He also admitted driving over 70mph in Arundel Road, Patching, on January 30, 2021, no separate penalty.

Zak Ridgeway, 22, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a conditional discharge after admitting damaging a window belonging to Turning Tides in Littlehampton on May 12, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £124.95 compensation, £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge.

Jordan Noble, 26, of St Bernards Court, Sompting Road, Lancing, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in South Street, Lancing, on May 12, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Laura Toney, 38, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drink-driving (155mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Townsend Crescent, Littlehampton, on May 29, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 35 months.

Kieran OConnor, 29, of Melville Way, Goring, was fined £916 and must pay £147 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop after a road accident in which injury was caused to another person in Tarring Road, Worthing, at the junction with South Street, Tarring, on October 3, 2020. He was fined £550 after admitting driving without due care and attention in South Street, Tarring, on October 3, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Conner Scott, 24, of Toronto Road, Petworth, was fined £211 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (2.5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in The Causeway, Arundel, on January 24, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.