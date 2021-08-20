Linda Beaney, 39, of Beaumont Park, Littlehampton, was fined £460 and must pay £92 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (48ug/l cocaine) on the A27 Fontwell on June 22, 2020. She was fined £460 after admitting driving without insurance. She also admitted drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Fontwell on June 22, 2020; driving without the correct licence; and driving a vehicle with a danger of injury due to an insecure load and insecure passenger, no separate penalty. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sirghei Chirpita, 45, of Church View House, St George’s Road, East Worthing, was fined £461 and must pay £85 costs, £46 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving. They were disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Tracey Hayes, 51, of Raleigh Crescent, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £200 after admitting drink-driving. She must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Luke Martin, 32, of New Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted a second charge of drug-driving, no separate penalty.

Charlie Buddry, 18, of Limbrick Lane, Worthing, was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance. He was fined £80 after admitting failing to stop when required by a police constable or traffic warden. He was fined £60 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug. He was disqualified from driving for six months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Stephen Safadi, 35, of Poulters Lane, Worthing, was given a conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating.

Eugeniu Burlacu, 29, of Northcourt Road, Worthing, was fined £300 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on October 30, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.