Katie Everson, 36, of Marlowe Road, Worthing, was jailed for 16 weeks to run concurrently and must pay £190 compensation after admitting stealing a Mothercare bed in a bag, Mothercare bed sheet, Mothercare cot bed set and Mothercare quilt worth £190 from Boots, Worthing, on June 19, 2021. She was jailed for 16 weeks to run concurrently and must pay £18.90 compensation after admitting stealing meat worth £18.90 from Co-op, Shoreham, on October 6, 2021. She admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and was dealt with for 13 original offences of theft from a shop and one of attempted theft from a shop. The suspended sentence was implemented as 26 weeks’ imprisonment overall, for stealing £486.50 worth of goods from Boots, Lyons Farm, on April 25, 2021; stealing items worth £8.40 and £82.75 from Co-op, Field Place Parade, on March 7 and April 10, 2021; three charges of stealing candle products, worth £216.93, £578.91 and £185.94, from Boots, Worthing, on June 13, 20 and 26, 2021; stealing candles and batteries worth £216.93 from Boots, Worthing, on June 20, 2021; stealing items from Co-op, Shoreham, on May 17, 2021; stealing cans of alcohol worth £15.60 and non-food items worth £11.37 from Co-op, Lancing, on May 4 and 15, 2021; two charges of stealing Clinique fragrances, worth £114 and £350, from Boots, Worthing, on June 18 and 27, 2021; stealing a vacuum cleaner worth £79.99 from The Range, Worthing, on May 18, 2021; and attempting to steal children’s clothes worth £152 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on June 19, 2021.

Claire Bernon, 59, of Warnham Court, Chester Avenue, Lancing, was fined £112 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Lancing, on June 4, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Roxana Ciocian, 29, of Anson Road, Goring, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in West Parade, Worthing, on June 3, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

Court news

Ian Gillie, 58, of West Court, West Street, Shoreham, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 25, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Olivia Hearn, 19, of Drummond Road, Goring, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Lewes Road, Brighton, at the junction with Coldean Lane on June 5, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

Elaine Hodge, 58, of Brighton Road, Lancing, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Lancing, on June 4, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Robert-Roy Short, 79, of Goring Way, Ferring, was fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Dial Post on May 24, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Michael Stevens, 58, of Selden Road, Worthing, was fined £292 and must pay £43 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 70mph speed limit on the A27 at the junction with Norton Lane, Aldingbourne, on May 31, 2021. He was fined £146 and must pay £90 costs after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Hangleton on May 31, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with a total of seven points.

Heather Tomlinson, 57, of Riverbank, Shoreham, was fined £73 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Lewes Road, Brighton, at the junction with Coldean Lane on May 31, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Aaron House, 32, of Ham Road, Worthing, must pay £65 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to make himself available for installation on September 2, 2021, resulting in the householders’ withdrawal of consent. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work requirement for jointly entering Tesco Express, Rayleigh, as a trespasser and stealing scratch cards worth £1,500 on October 14, 2018.

Riordan Imbimbo, 23, of Upton Gardens, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on November 14 and 28, 2021. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours’ unpaid work.

Marcin Koscinski, 38, of Foxes Croft, Barnham, was fined £100 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on October 22 and November 15, 2021.

Matthew Turner, 18, of Broadwater Road, Worthing, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a screwdriver, in Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, on October 4, 2021; and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on October 4, 2021.