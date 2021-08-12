Ben Dillon, 30, of Cambourne Court, Shelley Road, Worthing, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and drug rehabilitation requirement after admitting stealing various household items worth £220.80 from Wilko, Worthing, on July 28, 2021. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing two bottles of vodka worth £28 from Morrisons, Worthing, on July 31, 2021. He also admitted stealing various bottles of alcohol worth £92.50 from Co-op, Lancing, on June 7, 2021, no separate penalty.

Dominic Battell, 18, of Bluebell Way, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A259 Ferring on March 2, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Dawson Davis, 37, of The Steyne, Worthing, was fined £440 and given a restraining order after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on August 1, 2021. He must pay £250 compensation after admitting criminal damage, destroying kitchenware and a smartphone worth £270 in Worthing on August 1, 2021.

Jolanta Biala, 56, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was fined £138 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on December 9, 2019. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lewis Buckland, 24, of Esmonde Close, Littlehampton, was fined £10 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on May 10 and 17, 2021; failing to comply / sent home from unpaid work on May 17, 2021; and failing to attend a supervision appointment. The order was amended to extend the compliance date to February 9, 2022.

Lewis Buckland, 24, of Esmonde Close, Littlehampton, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend a Building Better Relationships session on March 23, 2021, and failing to attend a supervision appointment on May 17, 2021. The order was varied to include an additional three days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

Alfie Chandler, 20, of Wilkinson Close, Angmering, was fined £265 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A259 Littlehampton on November 28, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 56 days.

Alan Young, 66, of Ham Close, Worthing, was fined £186 after admitting drug-driving (118ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Clifton Road, Worthing, on January 1, 2021. He was also fined £186 and must pay £115 costs after admitting drug-driving (106ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Tarring Road, Worthing, on February 23, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Andrew Brown, 44, of Ruskin Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (5.5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Penfold Road, Worthing, on January 16, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Robert Walters, 19, of Monterey Gardens, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of drug-driving (85ug/l benozylecgonine, 5.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Crookthorn Lane, Climping, on January 1, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Benjamin Jones, 40, of Cherry Tree Court, Marama Gardens, Rustington, was fined £80 after admitting drink-driving (43mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Littlehampton on June 28, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

John O’Neill, 47, of Bishops Close, Lancing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £50 after admitting assault by beating in Lancing on July 1, 2021. He must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Joanne Butten, 52, of Radnor Road, Worthing, was given a conditional discharge after admitting possessing amphetamine (a class B drug) in Worthing on or before June 10, 2020, and possessing cannabis (a class B drug) in Worthing on or before June 10, 2020.

Kiel Springer, 26, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required in Arundel on May 4, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance in Burndell Road, Arundel, on May 4, 2021, no separate penalties.

Aaron Pelling, 35, of Angola Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting drug-driving (300ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Findon Road, Worthing, on November 13, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sean Bailey, 32, of St Aubyns Road, Southwick, was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting failing to co-operate with a preliminary drug test when required in Southwick on June 5, 2021. He was fined £40 after admitting driving while not wearing a seat belt in Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, on June 5, 2021. He was fined £40 after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Southwick on June 5, 2021. Oraine McLeod, 30, of Brighton Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Brighton on December 24, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with four points.