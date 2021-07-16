Angela Langley, 42, of Potters Mead, Littlehampton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £120 after admitting sending numerous texts, WhatsApp messages and an email conveying a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Littlehampton on September 27, 2020. She must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was also given a restraining order.

Luke Snelling, 32, of Tower Road, Lancing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing a kitchen knife in Romany Road, Durrington, on March 20, 2021, without good reason.

Stuart Tulley, 66, of Tulley Cottages, Toddington Lane, Littlehampton, was fined £340 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (77mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Toddington Lane, Littlehampton, on May 25, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Michael Ghent, 25, of Tottington Way, Shoreham, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (62mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Union Place, Worthing, on May 31, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Andrius Sadauskas, 34, of Town Cross Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Yapton Road, Yapton, on May 27, 2021. He must pay £128 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and also admitted using a vehicle without insurance, no separate penalty.

Paul Weller, 55, of East Ham Road, Littlehampton, was fined £50 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order by being found in a drunken state by police, laying in the middle of a main road, Sea Lane, Rustington, and being verbally aggressive, with a container of alcohol in hand, on May 28, 2021. He was also fined £50 after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Sea Lane, Rustington, on May 28, 2021.

James Smith, 34, of The Elms, Broadwater Street East, Broadwater, was fined £80 after admitting drug-driving (5.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Southdownview Road, Worthing, on December 4, 2020. He was fined £80 after admitting drug-driving (5.3ug/l cocaine) in Southdownview Road, Worthing, on December 4, 2020. He also admitted drug-driving (648ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Southdownview Road, Worthing, on December 4, 2020, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Rebecca Newell, 26, of Darlington Walk, Rustington, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (6.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Downs Way, East Preston, on December 11, 2020. She was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Andrew McGill, 27, of Brookenbee Close, Rustington, was fined £384 and must pay £38 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on December 4, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kayleigh Sharp, 21, of Archibald Road, East Worthing, was fined £230 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Sompting Avenue, Broadwater, on June 6, 2021. She was also fined £230 after admitting driving without insurance. She was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Anthony McAvoy, 53, of High Street, Shoreham, was given a conditional discharge and must pay £17 compensation, £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting two charges of stealing groceries from Co-op, Shoreham, on May 18 and 24, 2021.

Tim Mulita, 45, of Lennox Mews, Chapel Road, Worthing, was fined £750 and must pay £108 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on March 5, 2021. He was fined £333 and must pay £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Hove on November 16, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with a total of ten points.

Graham Turner, 67, of Greengates, Lurgashall, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Barnham Road, Barnham, on June 12, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Richard Doherty, 57, of South Street, Tarring, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on June 13, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Stuart Allen, 49, of Roundstone Drive, East Preston, was fined £415 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (7.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Helyers Green, Littlehampton, on December 18, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Littlehampton on December 18, 2020, no separate penalty.