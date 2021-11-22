Edward Mills, 27, of Clarendon Road, Worthing, was jailed for 12 weeks and must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge, after admitting driving while disqualified on the A23 Slaugham on June 15, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted drug-driving (2.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) northbound on the M23 Crawley on June 15, 2021; driving without insurance; and possessing 3.5g of cannabis, a class B drug, at M23 Pease Pottage on June 15, 2021, no separate penalties.

Alec Howlett, 52, of Angmering Park Cottages, Angmering Park, was fined £400 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work on September 4 and 11, 2021.

Keilly Slaughter, 31, of Wilton House, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £50 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Bognor Regis on June 27, 2021; and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Durrington on June 27, 2021. They also admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, High Street, Bognor Regis, on June 27, 2021, no separate penalty.

Court news

Zahoromaali Hassan, 20, of Ashdown Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Western Road, Lancing, on January 7, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Wayne Bristow, 41, of Ashfold Avenue, Findon Valley, was fined £100 and must pay £50 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to make himself available for telephone calls on June 2 and July 7, 2020, as instructed.

Rafiq Sadikot, 29, of Arundel Road, Angmering, was fined £211 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 70mph speed limit on the A24 Southwater on September 12, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with three points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Javier Gonzalez, 45, of Ashdown Road, Worthing, was fined £256 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on May 2, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Anthony Kelly, 63, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drink-driving (100mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hoe Lane, Flansham, on October 8, 2021. He must pay £128 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 32 months. He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Hoe Lane, Flansham, on October 8, 2021. He also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Grigorii Popa, 33, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (107mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Littlehampton on October 10, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Michael Martin, 70, of Ethelwulf Road, Worthing, was fined £283 after admitting drink-driving (93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester bypass on October 13, 2021. He was fined £170 after admitting driving without insurance and fined £56 after admitting driving without the correct licence. He was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Louise Swaine, 51, of Kipling Avenue, Worthing, was fined £207 and must pay £100 compensation after admitting driving without due care and attention in Poulters Lane, Worthing, on April 24, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and her driving record was endorsed with five points.

Paul West, 50, of Rock Close, Southwick, was fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Rosemary Drive, Shoreham, on October 9, 2021. He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Elentari Manning, 31, of Wolsley Hotel, Brighton Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £50 compensation after admitting stealing a tips jar worth £30 to £50 from Petite Fairytale Boutique, Warwick Street, Worthing, on August 3, 2021.