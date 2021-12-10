Graeme Dengate, 47, of Overhill, Southwick, was fined £346 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A27 Lewes on April 15, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Connor Medhurst, 25, of Parkfield Road, Worthing, was fined £300 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Black Rock, Brighton, on April 20, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Craig Stuart, 48, of Herne Gardens, Rustington, was fined £476 and must pay £47 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 at the junction with Norton Lane, Aldingbourne, on April 18, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Joshua O’Neill, 32, of Old Arundel Road, Westhampnett, was fined £116 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 50mph speed limit on Bury Hill, Bury, on April 18, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lee Parfoot, 49, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £133 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Barnham Road, Barnham, on April 19, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Richard Marsh, 43, of Vale Drive, Findon Valley, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Uplands Avenue, High Salvington, His driving record was endorsed and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Shaun Beckford, 47, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Rectory Road, Worthing, on October 29, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lauryn Cook, 22, of Warren Road, Worthing, was fined £276 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, on October 30, 2021. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.