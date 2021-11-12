Darren Casey, 43, of White Acre, Littlehampton, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting taking a vehicle without consent and before it was recovered, an accident with another vehicle occurred which caused injury to three others and extensive damage to both vehicles. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting drug-driving (33ug/l cocaine) on the Roundstone bypass, Angmering, on December 21, 2020. He was fined £120 after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on December 21, 2020. He also admitted driving without insurance, driving without a licence and driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate, driving without due care and attention and drug-driving (800ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the Roundstone bypass, Angmering, on December 21, 2020 no separate penalties. He must pay £128 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Michael Carew, 26, of River Road, Arundel, was fined £633 and must pay £85 costs, £63 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (5.9ug/l Delta-9-THC) in London Road, Arundel, on April 18, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

David Jack, 64, of Southdownview Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (43mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Dominion Road, Worthing, on July 29, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Court news

Layla Ganley, 28, of Nyewood Lane, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in New Broadway, Tarring Road, Worthing, on October 4, 2021. She was fined £40 after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place, Tarring Road Co-op, Worthing, on October 4, 2021. She must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £95 costs.

Amy Murphy, 32, of Barnett Close, Eastergate, was fined £180 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting driving while disqualified on the A27 Aldingbourne on September 26, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points. She also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Ovidiu Mihai, 32, of Clarendon Road, Worthing, was fined £533 and must pay £107 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit in Upper Brighton Road, Lancing, on February 25, 2021. He was fined £533 and must pay £90 costs after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hove Street, Hove, on October 31, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with a total of eight points.

Asa Kelly, 34, of Hawkins Close, Shoreham, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Shoreham on September 3, 2021. He was fined £400 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.