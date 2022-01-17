Crawley College student pleads guilty to armed incident after entering campus with a gun and a knife

Crawley College was swarmed with armed police and counter terror officers after Sandijs Dreimanis went in armed with a starting pistol and a knife.

Students and staff were told to run for their lives when witnesses reported hearing shots as Dreimanis roamed the college car park.

The 18-year-old from Crawley terrified the campus in April last year before being tackled to the ground by staff.

Sandijs Dreimanis when he appeared at Crawley Magistrates last year

Simon Wilson and Peter Davidson were assaulted by Dreimanis as they tried to disarm him.

They were praised by police for the bravery they showed in subduing him.

Cameraphone video captured the drama as they wrestled him to the ground.

Police cars outside Crawley College on the day of the incident

Dreimanis was arrested just after 3.20pm on April 26.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue facemask, he confirmed his name before pleading guilty to possessing a firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence.

Dozens of armed police, including counterterrorism officers from nearby Gatwick Airport, stormed the campus and searched classrooms, while a helicopter flew overhead.

They called in support from police in Surrey, Kent and the Metropolitan Police force who attended, alongside dogs units.

Her Honour Judge Christine Laing QC asked for a background report.

"All I am interested in the widest possible picture of what led up to this young man doing what he did on the day," the judge said."

At an earlier hearing, Dreimanis pleaded guilty to assaulting Simon Wilson and Peter Davidson and had a knife on school premises.