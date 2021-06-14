Defibrillator vandalised at Sussex football club - hours after device used to save footballer Christian Eriksen

Damage caused to the device

It comes just hours after the same equipment was used to save Danish footballer Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch mid-game.

A spokesman for the club said in an appeal on Twitter: "Last night at 12:50am, our defib was vandalised.

"It was caught on CCTV so if anyone has any information about who these two people are then please report it Sussex Police.

"The CAD Number is 551-13.06.2021."

In a post on Facebook, the club also said: "If you wonder if you should contact the police - just consider for one moment that it could be your family or friends that may need this device one day."

A spokesman from Sussex Police said: "Police are investigating a report of a defibrillator being damaged and stolen by two suspects at Buxted Football Club in Uckfield.

"The incident is believed to have taken place in the early hours of Sunday morning (13 June).

"A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and remains in custody for questioning.

"Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries is urged to report online or call 101, quoting 551 of 13/06."

Eriksen, 29, is reported to be stable and awake in hospital after he received emergency treatment on the pitch in Copenhagen.